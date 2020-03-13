Bozeman students heading to World Robotics Competition

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 10 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF BEAVERHEAD, MADISON AND GALLATIN COUNTIES, ESPECIALLY AT MOUNTAIN PASS LEVEL AND ABOVE. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. SOME INCREASED AVALANCHE DANGER IS POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY ACROSS STEEP TERRAIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&