Bozeman students heading to World Robotics Competition

BOZEMAN- As coronavirus cancels events across the country right now one event that is currently progressing forward is the World Robotics Competition in Louisville, Kentucky.

This takes place in late April.

A group of Bozeman’s students from Sacajawea Middle School is packing up their robot and heading after winning a spot to compete.

They say 2 to 300 hours went into the building of the robot and right now they’re the Montana State Champions.

“It’s very exciting it’s a little nerve-racking but yeah it’s still really exciting,” Daniel Peace a student on the team said, “we’ve put a lot of work into this so I’m really excited.”

About 400 teams are competing. The group of Bozeman students is currently fundraising they’re going to need a couple of thousand dollars to get there.

The robot has to be able to pick up at least 10 blocks and stack them neatly in a designated area to collect points.

If you’d like to support the team they will be at the Gallatin Valley Mall collecting donations and demonstrating the robot Saturday.

