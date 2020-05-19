Bozeman studio gyms look for clarity amid uncertainty

BOZEMAN- As gyms across the treasure state opened over the weekend one Power Yoga gym in the Bozeman area had to keep the doors closed.
The hope was that they would be included in Phase 1 but right now it’s looking like Phase 2 will be when they can open. The start date for Phase 2 is currently unknown.
Under Governor Bullocks and Gallatin County’s Directives studios like the Power Yoga, Cycling Classes, and, Ballet facilities have to sit tight.
Which is causing a financial pinch for the new Bozeman business.
“We opened on June 15 of 2019,” Jackie Page the owner of Bozeman Power Yoga said, “we were on this amazing trajectory of growth, we broke even in the fall, and, then March right at the time we closed we were starting to see real profit.”
Page says her classes are just not replicable outside or online.
“We could survive at 10 (people) if we had about three classes a day,” Page said, “so [at] 30 people we could make it, but the business model was built at about three times that amount.”
Her studio is equipped for teaching through social distancing. If she could teach again strict guidelines would be implemented to respect social distancing.
Page says it’s obvious she would not be able to have a class at full capacity, but just something small would help keep things moving forward for her once-booming Bozeman business.
She hopes that some clarity could be provided from the governor’s office could provide a path forward for the business. Page has communicated with the governor's office and been pleased with the communication.
She says right now she’s in limbo and clarity would be helpful in moving forward.
There's no exact date as to when Phase 2 could begin, gyms like hers were excluded in Phase 1.
She says a tentative date- whether that be in June or July would help her make important decisions for her business.
The governor's office announced late Tuesday morning that Governor Bullock would be addressing this very topic in his evening press conference.
We will keep you updated with the latest information.