BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Summer Farmers Market opened their 19th season to the public Tuesday night.

Hundreds of community members attended the market at Lindley Park.

The Market has over 90 vendors and offers everything from local meats, fruit, vegetables, artisans, sweet treats, and more.

Bozeman Farmers' Market is every Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. until Sept. 7.

The Gallatin Valley Farmers' Market is planned to kick off its summer season on Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.