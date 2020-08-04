BOZEMAN- Bozeman Public Schools Superintendent Bob Connors announced a blended learning plan for students returning to school on Aug. 31, 2020.
The blended learning plan will be discussed by the school board on Aug. 6, 2020, and will look to have groups based off last names alternating between being in school and remote learning during the week.
If your student has a last name beginning with the letter A through L, they will have school on campus on Monday and Tuesdays with the rest of the week being remote learning.
For students with the last name beginning with the letter M through Z, they will have remote learning Monday through Wednesday but will be on campus Thursday and Friday.
Wednesdays will act as a deep cleaning day with most students remote with the chance from in-person interventions groups for certain students.
Connors said he is looking at the 7-day and 14-day trends of people being infected with COVID-19 in the county to make his decision.
“We look back in May at the numbers in May, at the beginning of June, things were looking really good that we would be in a cohort model or almost to the point where we would be back to a normal school day; however, our numbers don’t dictate that right now, our numbers dictate that we come to this blended model,” Connors explained in his re-entry decision posted on YouTube.
All on-site educators will be on campus five days a week and remote teachers will also have responsibilities all week long with their full-time duties on Wednesday.
The 100% remote learning is still an option for families, but the form to do so needs to be filled out by Wednesday Aug. 13, 2020, so they can accommodate those doing that path of learning.
Those that choose remote learning will be allowed to come back to in-person learning either at semesters end, or when they decide to transition to the cohort model during the semester and will be given a three weeks’ notice.
More information on the school district's remote learning option and a link to the submission form can be found here.
The link to the superintendent’s re-entry decision on YouTube can be found here.