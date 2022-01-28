BOZEMAN, Mont.- Ice sculpture artists will compete to carve masterpieces out of ice blocks at Soroptimist Park in Downtown Bozeman this weekend.
On Friday, Jan. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. a demonstration at Soroptimist Park will take place, but on Saturday, January 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the ice sculpture competition will begin.
Judges will come by and pick the winners around 3 p.m. on Saturday but you can swing by the park to look at the sculptures for the next few weeks or until the ice melts.
Pro-tip: The ice will look best at night in the park with lights that illuminate the frozen water masterpieces.
More information on the Sweet Pea Festival can be found here.
