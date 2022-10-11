BOZEMAN, Mont. - The pool opened last night much to the pleasure of those in the Bozeman community.
The Swim Center had been shut down by the city in Late May due to damage in the roof and the walls. The pool is the only indoor 50 meter pool in the entire state. This made it difficult for those who compete to recreate the distance while training.
One group affected was the Bozeman Barracudas, a youth swim team who trained at the facility multiple times a week. They had to split practices into smaller groups at different pools. Thankfully for the Barracudas and others who use the pool they can return to the Bozeman Swim Center.
There are still minor repairs that need to be made to the roof, walls and air filtration system but the pool is open for business.
