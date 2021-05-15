Bozeman Swim Center forced to close on Saturdays due to staffing shortages

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The city of Bozeman announced they will close the Swim Center on Saturdays due to a struggle to fill positions across all divisions of their Parks and Recreation Department.

According to city spokesperson Melody Mileur there are 21 open positions between with the Swim Center and Bogert Pool. In total, there are 32 total positions including six full-time lead lifeguard positions, 10 part-time year-round positions and 16 summer seasonal employee positions total.

The Swim Center will be closed on Saturdays until there is enough guard or management staff to be in operation for six days a week and experienced lifeguards will need to be hired and trained.

Monday-Friday were the days chosen to stay in operation as they have the highest number of swimmers.

Mileur said the starting hourly wage at the swim center is $13.15 for full-time employees and $13 for part-time employees and the starting wage for summer seasonal employees is $12.25 per hour.

If you are interested, you can find both the lifeguard and several other positions at the Bozeman Parks and Recreation Department here.