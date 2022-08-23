BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Swim Center has been closed since May of this year and the city has established an emergency resolution to open earlier.
Bozeman City Manager Jeff Mihelich announced last Tuesday night that construction repairs are set to get started on Sept. 1 on the Swim Center.
Since there are limited aquatic facilities in the community, athletes in the area would have to travel miles outside of town to practice.
This summer, Bozeman City Commission expressed that reopening the swim center was a top priority for them.
"The city established an emergency resolution that waved the bidding process that we typically undertake for spending money on capital projects or public infrastructure so that speeds up the timeline," City of Bozeman Interim Communication and Engagement Manager Dani Hess said.
Mihelich explained last Tuesday night that the repairs will be done in three phases.
The first phase will tackle the emergency repairs on the trusses such as holding up the roof and keeping the walls together.
The work will last about four weeks and they expect to have the swim center back open by October 1.
In total, the project is expected to cost a total of $1.5 million using ARPA funds to pay for the emergency repairs.
Mihelich said phase two should be completed by the summer of 2023 focusing on the inside of the building.
Lastly, phase three will tackle the work voters approved in November 2021, which will be done in the summer of 2024.
In the meeting, Mihelich said that they will continue to provide updates about the project during city commission meetings on Tuesday nights and on the city website.
