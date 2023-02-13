Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches possible up to pass level, with 10 to 20 inches possible over higher peaks. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph at times. * WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley and Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible and tire chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider alternate plans. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&