BOZEMAN, Mont. - The owner of the Taco Time on Main Street is looking for someone to buy the property due to declining sales.
The Taco Time, first opened to great success in 1975 performed well during the pandemic with their drive-thru. But since the pandemic began winding down last year, so have their sales, said owner Steve Adams.
Adams believes a lot of people who grew up in the area and frequented Taco Time have since left. As Bozeman has expanded, new businesses have moved in, along with the people who frequent those other businesses.
“You know, we’re only seeing 65 to 75 orders come through here a day and there’s how many thousands of people in this valley. So, you know, I just hope I could do a hundred orders a day. It would make life a lot easier.
Adams did make a Facebook post several weeks ago about the restaurant’s situation and he said since then, business has been sustainable enough to pay the bills while he continues to look for a new property owner.
Adams first started working for the previous Taco Time owner when he was 12-years-old, painting the parking stalls in the lot. He later officially started working at the Taco Time when he turned 15, and bought the franchise in 2002.
His hope is that a mom-and-pop-style business would purchase the property, but he said he is open to anyone.
The Taco Time is open 10-4 Mondays through Thursdays, 10-7 on Fridays and 10-3 on Saturdays.
