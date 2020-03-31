BOZEMAN - The City of Bozeman announced they are closing all playgrounds Thursday in concern for the spread of COVID-19.
"These structures are high touch areas and even in these very strict times, dozens if not more children can utilize and touch these hard surfaces each day," Parks and recreation Director Mitch Overton said in the release. "We recognize our role in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and we do not feel like we are able to keep the structures sanitized in a way that meets or exceeds CDC guidelines."
All 52 playgrounds within the city indefinitely; however, the temporary shutdown does not include parks or dog parks, according to the release.
Visit the city's website to learn more about the closures and COVID-19 strategies in Bozeman.