Bozeman to host virtual meeting on fire reduction project to keep city water safe

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The city of Bozeman is inviting members of the public to attend a virtual open house for information about the Sourdough Fuels Reduction Project.
Prescribed wildfire burns and logging activity will be seen this summer around the Sourdough Creek Trail south of Bozeman.
The 330 acres is owned by the city and surrounded by land managed by the Forest Service which has its own project planned on more than 4,000 acres to the south of Bozeman for forest upkeep and fire safety.
The city of Bozeman and the Custer Gallatin National Forest will work in cooperation to minimize trail and road impacts during the same timeframe of work.
Hiking trails and roads may be closed for recreationists this summer.
A primary goal is to reduce the chance of wildland fires and keep the nearly 80% of the city’s drinking water safe from contaminants.
The Bozeman Municipal Watershed provides 80% of Bozeman’s water supply, approximately 40% from Sourdough Creek and 40% from Hyalite Creek.
Work will clear extra soil and ash from wildland fire fuel which could contaminate Bozeman’s municipal watershed.
The virtual meeting starts tonight from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and a survey will follow the meeting to determine how much access to trails and roads will be needed during the work.
People who want to attend must register in advance on the city’s website here.
The city will record the open house and post it on the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project website for people who can’t attend. A shorter meeting on April 8 will show results of the survey and detail out the next steps in the project.
More information on the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Fuels Reduction Project can be found here.