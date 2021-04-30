Bozeman to plant free, much needed trees along 20th Ave. in Bozeman in celebration of Arbor Day

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The city of Bozeman Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a tree planting event along S. 20th St. between Babcock and Dickerson to celebrate Arbor Day and the city’s planting season.
Starting at noon on April 30 the city’s forestry division will be planting trees for free planting street trees in an area of Bozeman that is noticeably lacking trees along the roadway.
Volunteers will plant, stake, mulch and install watering bags to establish the new trees.
The forestry division and the Gallatin Watershed Council partnered to survey local residents and gauge interest in tree planting along with recruiting volunteers.
“We found it on our doorknob, and they told us to go to a website and fill out the survey if we wanted trees planted and I’m most excited for it just because I think there needs to be more trees on our block,” Tymer Moses said.
This Arbor Day celebrates the 27th year that Bozeman has been recognized as a Tree City USA.
“New trees coming in are going to provide shade, they’re going to provide some beautification, they’re going to help filter water from rainfall and storm runoff, so these are benefits that affect everybody, but they also really help in the local area,” Alex Nordquest, manager of the forestry division, said.
More information on the city of Bozeman’s Forestry Division and guidelines on planting a tree in Bozeman can be found here.