Bozeman Ukrainian Community and local businesses come together to raise funds to send back home

BOZEMAN, MT- There is a big community of Ukrainians in Bozeman Montana, many members of that community have felt helpless over the last several weeks.
Ivanka Asaulyuk, who was born in Lviv and now calls Bozeman home, says this has been devastating for her family to watch.
“It’s hard just to watch the news and do nothing, so we thought it would be good if at least help financially and we’re able to provide supplies to Ukrainian people and Army,” Asaulyuk said.
Asaulyuk and that she feels every penny is helpful.
“I believe every cent can help someone in need,” Asaulyuk said, “If it’s warm socks for a front line soldier or helps someone find the temporary housing!”
Businesses and Bozeman have stepped up to help her get the funds to Ukraine, Concept Design Studios printed fliers and Asaulyuk is putting them up across the city.
She says she added a Venmo code to make donations but found out that it wasn’t easy to donate, because you have to go to the bank and wire the funds, which has a cost of $75 per wire.
First Security Bank in Bozeman helped set up a local account so it would be easy and convenient, if you do not use Venmo, you can always deposit into the bank account ”Stand with Ukraine” at First Security.
Asaulyuk went on to say that this war is unnecessary, the Ukrainian people don’t want to live under Russia, Ukrainians want to decide what they want to do within their own country.
“Putin is a killer,” Asaulyuk said, “the most frustrating for me is how no one can do anything to stop one guy.”
Asaulyuk says as a mother of two it makes her sick just to think about kids in the bomb shelters.
“I’ve heard some comments about gas prices going up,” Asaulyuk said, “I can tell you one thing, I’d rather pay for expensive gas than have to pack a backpack and my kid and run to the bomb shelter.”
She adds that she was planning to go visit Ukraine this year but it's unclear if she’ll be able to make that trip.
