BOZEMAN, MT- Ivanka Asaulyuk, who was born in Lviv and now calls Bozeman home, says this has been devastating for her family to watch.
She’s been working to raise funds to send back to her community to support people in need.
Her latest fundraiser will be an opportunity to share her culture with the Bozeman community.
Michelle Klinger Risho grandmother was born in Mariupol, her and Asaulyuk are hosting a fundraiser together.
They are going to baking Paskas and cheese cakes along with sharing Ukrainian Easter traditions.
The event will take place on April 16 from 11-4 p.m.
Risho talked to her church and the building costs are covered.
