Bozeman vet handing out $10,000 worth of free dog food Saturday

BOZEMAN- With financial uncertainty hitting for many families one veterinarian hospital in Bozeman is working to keep the four-legged friends fed.
With dog food being expensive the clinic is donating $10,000 worth of food for you at home to stop by and pick up.
It’s a no questions asked situation all you have to do is go onto their website and put your name down and then a bag of food will be available for you today to pick up Saturday, April 25, 2020.
“Pets can sometimes be the first thing to fall by the wayside when things get tight,” Dr. Hilary Jackson from Bridger Veterinary Specialists said, “pets are our primary concern and we want to make sure that they’re also getting appropriate nutrition right now.”
This will be the first of two different dog food and cat food pick up days.
Dr. Jackson thinks the bag of food that they’re handing out should help get animals through to the next month.
You can stop by Bridger Veterinary Specialists from 12:00-2:00 p.m. and follow this link to sign up for food.