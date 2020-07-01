Bozeman veteran moves into a custom-built mortgage-free home

BOZEMAN- Double-amputee and Purple Heart recipient Saul Martinez will receive the keys to a house designed to allow the veteran to live as independently as possible.
A home dedication ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, for those interested. Martinez and his family enter their new home at 798 Arrow Trail, Bozeman, Montana 59718.
Back in 2007 while fighting overseas, Sgt. Martinez’s vehicle was struck by an IED in combat killing his two friends, SPC Kyle Little, and SGT Blake Stephens.
Martinez survived but left his combat days behind after a bi-lateral leg amputation, severe tissue loss, and a traumatic brain injury.
After his scarring experience and transition out of the Army, Martinez and his family moved to Montana in 2010.
He graduated from Montana State University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. Martinez now works for Warriors and Quiet Waters as the Director of Warrior Services, helping veterans transition from military to civilian life.
The specially adapted smart home built by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is located in the same neighborhood as their previous home.
Martinez says the house means even more to him knowing that the foundation who built it started in memory of a New York firefighter who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001.
“I was a sophomore in high school when 9/11 happened and it was on that day that I decided it was not a matter of if, it was a matter of when,” Martinez said. “For it to come kind of full circle like this, for them to reach out and touch my family and I, and for us to be a recipient of one of their smart homes, it’s really indescribable.”
When Martinez and his family enter the house, they will notice an automatic front door, wide hallways, and oversized doorways.
The kitchen cabinet shelving is designed to enable easy access to plates, cups, and bowls and a mechanized lift allows the stove to be raised and lowered to wheelchair height.
Lights, thermostat and even the security system will all be controlled via an app on their smart device or touchscreens built into the home
