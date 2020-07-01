Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR VALERIE GRUBB, 63 YR OLD WHITE FEMALE, RED HAIR, BLUE EYES, 5'6", 200 LBS. LAST SEEN AT HER HOME IN BILLINGS MT AT 9PM LAST NIGHT JUNE 30, 2020. VALERIE LEFT IN HER CAR AND HAS NOT BEEN CONTACTED SINCE, HER HUSBAND FEARS FOR HER LIFE. SHE WAS LAST SEEN DRIVING BLACK 2018 KIA SPORTAGE, MT PLATE 3-42406D. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT VALERIE PLEASE CALL BILLINGS POLICE DEPT AT 406-657-8461 OR 9 1 1.