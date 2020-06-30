Bozeman veteran to receive brand new mortgage-free Smart Home

BOZEMAN- A Bozeman veteran will receive the keys to a brand new mortgage-free Smart Home.

Saul Martinez enlisted as an Army Infantryman in 2006. Martinez’s vehicle was struck by an IED in combat.

Martinez survived, but not without significant injuries. He underwent a bi-lateral leg amputation, severe tissue loss, and incurred a traumatic brain injury.

On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation will hold a home dedication ceremony where we will hand over the keys to Martinez and his family.

The organization hopes that the community will come out and support at 10:00 a.m. at 798 Arrow Trail, Bozeman, Montana 59718.

