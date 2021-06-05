Bozeman "Warrior Taste Fest" to support post-9/11 combat veterans

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Warriors & Quiet Waters Foundation will host its annual Warrior Taste Fest in-person this September with all proceeds going to their therapeutic recreational fly-fishing programs for post-9/11 combat veterans and their loved ones.

The Warrior Taste Fest will take place at Haynes Pavilion at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds and plans to host up to 600 people on Friday, Sept. 10.

People will be able to sample food, beer, and cocktails from over 30 of Montana’s best restaurants, breweries, and distilleries.

While guests eat and drink, they can enjoy the work of 10 renowned artists as they quick-finish paintings and sculptures.

Artists Tom Gilleon, Troy Collins, Todd Connor, Jim Dolan, Thomas English, Terry Hall, Whitney Hall, Jennifer Johnson, Steve Lillegard, and Shirle Wempner will all be quick-finishing their art for the live auction.

The event will start with a VIP cocktail hour, where VIP ticket holders can taste specialty cocktails and menu items, meet the artists, hear live music and more.

“It connects us to the community that has given us the support and the ability to do what we’ve done since 2006 supporting post 9-11 combat veterans," Executive Director Brian Gilman said. "It’s our paramount annual fundraiser and it provides a significant portion of our annual operating budget that allows us to serve the warriors this year.”

Warrior Taste Fest will open its doors for VIP ticket holders at 5 p.m. and doors open for general admission at 6 p.m. The live auction and programming will begin at 8 p.m.

You can find tickets for Warrior Taste Fest 2021 here.