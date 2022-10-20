BOZEMAN, Mont. - Jenny Whitaker was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2016 and credits being in the best shape of her life with helping her get through a year of chemo and a double mastectomy.
Now she is helping others with the gift of fitness, teaching spin classes at Spark Cycle out near Four Corners. Whitaker has been instructing there since July, but has led classes for three years now.
She credits Cancer Support Community in Bozeman for helping her and her family get through a lot of the mental challenges that come with cancer.
After she got done with treatment in 2018 she was feeling lost. So, she set a goal to run a half marathon every month of 2018, and she did. It was after completing those races that she decided she wanted to be a fitness instructor because it helped her work through so much.
"Sometimes fitness is just an escape and an outlet. When you don't want to think about it, feels like your whole life is cancer, appointments, doctors, this and that, worrying about will I live or die," said Whitaker.
Now she is helping other experience that escape, and this weekend on Saturday October 22, at 8:30 AM Spark is offering a free cycling class. They will be accepting donations for it and the proceeds will go to Cancer Support Community. A link to their website can be found here.
Jenny also had some advice: do the self tests, because her husband found the lump on her side and possibly saved her life. Also, be smart, read a lot, show yourself some grace and take it one day at a time.
