BOZEMAN, Mont. - One Bozeman woman who is running the width of the state of Montana is set to finish her run on Monday.
Becca Boylan, Bozeman-native and fifth-generation Montanan, started her run in June in Eureka, and will arrive at the Idaho border near Cliff and Wade Lakes on Monday.
Boylan decided to do the race to both honor her mother, Valerie, and to process the last two years of taking care of Valerie during her battle with acute myeloid leukemia.
Doctors diagnosed Valerie with AML in June 2021, and from there she started treatment. It turned out she has a chemo-resistant gene, making it even more difficult to treat with chemotherapy.
AML is a rare form of cancer with about a 20% survival rate, Boylan said. Throughout her mom’s battle with cancer, undergoing four rounds of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, Boylan served as one of her mom’s primary caregivers.During treatment, Valerie stayed at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City.
As of June 2022, she was in remission. A few months after that, Boylan decided to start planning the run.
“People deal with emotional pain in a lot of ways and a cancer diagnosis, whether you lose a loved one or not, can come with a lot of heaviness. And running just seems to be the solution for me. And I love Montana. I love running here, and it just seemed like a great idea,” Boylan said.
Five days before her run was set to start in June, and two years to the day after her first diagnosis, Valerie was re-diagnosed with AML.
After spending some time visiting with her mom, they ultimately decided Boylan should continue with the run.
“So, I was like, ‘Mom, like, we've already beat this once.Like you've already done it, you know, like you've already ran a marathon, you know?’ And so, she's like, “You need to go run. You need to go up there and run,” she said.
Boylan said her mom texts her every day to check in and see how the run is going, and that it provides a good outlet from the hospital.
Throughout her run, Boylan said she has been able to process the last two years of helping her mom fight for her life, and each day she runs, she feels better.
“I was pretty angry and like, grief just turns into anger when it's not addressed... Every mile there's a little chip of it that just falls off. And I leave it along the side of the road,” she said.
Running from the Montana-Canada border to Idaho in one month means running about 20 to 30 miles per day, sometimes more, sometimes less. While it can be exhausting, it is also empowering, she said.
“Our bodies are like, such a beautiful tool for movement, and it's cool to be like, ‘Yeah, I ran 14 miles through Grizzly Bear territory, and I feel fine,’” she said.
Throughout her journey, Boylan has had friends, family, her boyfriend Connor Koch and his dog Stetson as a support crew, switching in and out as she goes south.
They meet her at campgrounds, like Cardwell Campground, in a converted van, and stay there while she finishes different legs of the run.
“It's incredible because, I mean, not only do I see the emotional side of it and the impact on her family and her kind of ups and downs with that... But a lot of it is just hard flat road miles in the heat. So, I think it's as much a mental game as it is a physical, you know, running across the state. So,I'm just impressed,” Koch said.
Some crewmembers have also been able to walk on run with Boylan at different points. On Sunday, Valerie was able to come visit Becca on her run and walk with her for a while.
Cardwell Campground’s owners, Curt and Laurie Perry, were very supportiveof Boylan’s journey, Koch said. They gave the pair, along with Stetson, a free stay at the campground while she ran.
Cancer is something everyone can relate to in some way, Boylan said. It unites people.
