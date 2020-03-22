BOZEMAN, Mont. - There’s no way Necia Erickson could have known when she bought her ticket to Peru in December that she’d be flying down in the middle of an international pandemic. But now she’s in Cusco, gateway to the Andes Mountains, indefinitely. She's one of many Montanans around the globe just trying to get home as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.
"I came down to visit a friend, a Peruvian friend, and we were gonna go hike Machu Picchu and we were gonna just like be tourists down here for a little bit," Erickson, a born-and-raised Bozemanite, explains. "But none of that has happened.”
Her world for the last week has been just two floors and a few thousand square feet. She shares the courtyard of an Airbnb with other international visitors. The section of the apartment she and her friend share doesn't have any windows. She spends most of her time in the courtyard, soaking in the sunlight that she can get.
When Erickson left the States on Thursday, March 12, there were no cases in Montana and only a handful in Peru.
“I got down [to Cusco] Sunday afternoon, and then Sunday evening, the president announced that the country was going into lockdown quarantine for the next 15 days.”
With that lockdown, tens of thousands of international tourists were given just 24 hours to get out of the tourist-hotspot country. With almost universally-cancelled flights, buses, and trains, it was an impossible task. Erickson couldn’t make it out in time. Now, there's eight countries with closed borders between her and home.
She says she didn't receive any help from the American Embassy in Peru for the first few days, though that's since changed.
“It was really frustrating to go to the embassy on Monday and for it to be closed, and for all of us Americans to be like, ‘Okay, what do we do now?’”
Erickson reached out to Senator Steve Daines' office. He’s since been working with her to get her back home.
To make matters a little harder for the 33-year-old, Erickson doesn't speak any Spanish. But as a confident and experienced traveler who has spent many of her adult years traveling abroad, she’s taking things in stride.
“In some ways, I’m thankful to be here," she says, "because I feel like I get this global perspective on a global issue. In a global scale, this is impacting so many people.”
Holed up in the Airbnb, Erickson's days have been pretty laid back.
“Some of the guys from France have made a checkerboard, and made a couple other board games," she laughs. "I have a bunch of friends that we Marco Polo each other all day long and friends that will call and video chat me.”
When she can leave the house - normally only to get food - she’s been processing her experience in a unique way.
“I’ve been photographing doors, closed doors," Erickson says. "Because typically, it’s a city that is full of pubs and gift shops and all the doors are open, but it’s eerily quiet and everything’s closed up.”
The future is still unclear for Erickson, as the Peruvian quarantine has the potential to be extended for weeks to come. But she's hopeful that one day she'll be able to climb to the top of Machu Picchu - if not on this trip, then another.
“'We’re all in this together,'" she says her biggest lesson has been through this experience. "And we’re all kind of a little scared and there’s a lot of unknowns. We kind of have to stick together in this in order to get through it.”