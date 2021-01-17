BOZEMAN, Mont. - A Bozeman woman won the Montana Librarian of the Year award from the Montana Library Association.
Cindy Christin has worked as a librarian at the Bozeman Public Library for more than 30 years.
Due to her hard work and dedication in the community, Christin was awarded the Librarian of the Year award.
The award recognizes a librarian who has made an extraordinary contribution to libraries and public service.
Christin is head of the library’s children’s department and works to promote early childhood literacy through different programs, stories, and books.
She said she loves working with kids and families, and it was an honor to receive the award.
"I love connecting with families in Bozeman and being able to provide for whatever their needs are. I think it hard to have a family and I think there is a lot of challenges so we want to be a place that families can come to relax or to get books and other materials and just to know that we are here for anyone with kids in Bozeman," Christin said.
The Bozeman Public Library is currently closed to visitors due to COVID-19.
Although, the library is still offering virtual storytimes and bundles of books.
Christin explained, "The fun thing we are doing is we are doing bundles of books for families parents or a caregiver can call tells us how old their kids are and what kinds of books they like and we put together a great big bag full of books.”
The library is encouraging people to still check out books and use their curbside book pickup service.
Check out the Bozeman Public Library website to learn more.