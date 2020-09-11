BOZEMAN- Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) today announced that JetBlue will begin a new winter seasonal nonstop service between BZN and Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) beginning on Dec. 18, 2020.
Daryl Schliem, President and CEO of the Bozeman area Chamber of Commerce, said via press release, “In the current environment, all of us at #FLYBZN Air Transportation Committee are pleased that JetBlue continues to add additional service to BZN. The new flights to and from Fort Lauderdale connect our leisure and business community to yet another important region of the country and further supports the local economy.”
The new service will be the first and only nonstop service between Florida and Montana.
Airport Director Brian Sprenger said via press release, “We are excited to see JetBlue continue their expansion of service at BZN. The new Fort Lauderdale service complements JetBlue’s winter/summer seasonal service to Los Angeles, Boston and New York City.”
Schedules will be Wednesday/Saturday service over the Christmas/New Year’s holiday period from Dec. 18, 2020, to Jan. 6, 2021.
Schedules are subject to change.
Flights are currently available for sale on jetblue.com.