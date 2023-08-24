BELGRADE, Mont. - Changes are coming to the Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport as airport security makes a transition back to federal employees.
Since 2014, security employees have been hired and worked through a contracted security company, with operations overseen by TSA. All procedures have been up to TSA standards. The Gallatin Airport Authority Board recently voted to re-federalize security.
Montana TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers said they are happy with security’s federalization and the transition will be seamless for travelers. The only difference they will notice is a change in uniform.
But for those looking for jobs in the Gallatin area, this transition is opening three to four dozen TSA positions at the airport. Because the positions are federal, part-time and full-time TSA employees will be offered the same benefits, which include healthcare, a 401k and pension, Dankers said.
All current contracted staff have also been offered the opportunity to continue working as federal employees, without any decrease in wages, as well. So far, the response from current employees has been great, she said.
More TSA staff will be deployed from across the countryto help make that transition as easy as possible until full local hiring is achieved.
“As we ramp up for that federalization change, we want to make sure that we have our team. You know, the best airport is staffed by local employees for people from this community as they screen people from the community. And that's why we're really hoping to have local people come on board,” Dankers said.
Security employees at the airport are fully trained in all positions, which means there are opportunities for variety. One day, a TSA employee could be screening passengers at the checkpoint, and the next they could be screening checked luggage behind the scenes.
The transition will come to full fruition on October 8.
Those interested in applying for a TSA position at the airport can contact Michael Watts with TSA via email at michael.watts@tsa.dhs.gov or by phone at (406) 255-2016.
