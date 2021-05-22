Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport conducting full-scale disaster exercise

BELGRADE, Mont. – Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is conducting a full-scale aircraft disaster exercise during the morning hours of May 22.

People driving around Belgrade will see a Life Flight Network Helicopter and an abundance of law enforcement around the airport and do not want people to be alarmed or call 911.

The exercise tests on-scene coordination between the airport and airline and emergency responders from across the Gallatin Valley.

The exercise will not impact air traffic at the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to plan and conduct full-scale emergency exercises every three years.

Airport Director Brian Sprenger said more than 200 people will participate, including people playing passengers, friends and relatives who will have make-up wounds.

“In smaller communities like ours it is necessary to utilize all available resources and for all of us to work together effectively during a crisis,” Airport Director Brian Sprenger said.

Local agencies and organizations taking part include airport staff, Central Valley Fire, American Medical Response, Life Flight Network, Jet Aviation, American Red Cross, Hope Animal-Assisted Crisis Response, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, students from Summit Aviation, Salvation Army, Karst Stage and numerous others.

More information on the exercise can be found here.