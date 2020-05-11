Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport prepares for future growth with new master plan

BOZEMAN- Even though the COVID-19 has halted travel globally planning for the future is moving forward at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, where a sizable grant is going to help expansion.
With the growth in the region, the airport needs to be prepared for the influx that’s coming.
A $650,000 grant was awarded to the airport by the FAA, this is a planning grant that will help them make a master plan for 20 years down the road.
Before the virus hit there were 100 people a flight and in total 5000 people a day flying into the airport, and the airport needs to be prepared to double that.
“Right now we’re in the process of expanding our terminal building from eight gates to 12 gates,” Brian Sprenger the Airport Director said, “over the term of the master plan we will plan for the ultimate ability to go up to 20 gates by the end of the 20 year period.”
The airport itself contributes close to $1 billion in economic growth for the area, many airlines have continued to expand service out of the Bozeman area making it a regional hub for access to Europe and large metropolitan cities in the United States.
“What we would look at is airports similar to Boise and Spokane that handle 2 1/2 times the number of passengers that we currently do,” Sprenger said, “they are obviously in our region so they’re great peers to look at for potential growth”
The grant money helps develop a master plan so that down the road we are prepared as opposed to trying to figure it out on the fly.
Sprenger says they are looking at every aspect of the airport, ways that they can help expand it to make air travel more efficient and expand it to a larger scale to facilitate more travel to Montana.