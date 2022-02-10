BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) saw over 2 million passengers in the last year.
For the 12-month period ending January 31, 2022, BZN announced it handled 2,020,628 passengers.
BZN says this is the first time a Montana airport has surpassed 2 million passengers in any 12 consecutive month period.
They have also set the 10th consecutive monthly passenger record with 167,043 passengers passing through the terminal building, up 20.8% over the previous record set in January 2020.
“The Bozeman market continues to show its strength and resiliency despite the impacts of COVID. BZN has seen an 82% increase in passengers over the past five years and is now ranked in the top 90 airports in the nation in terms of passengers (currently 86th). In an area of the country where air service is vital in connecting people to the world, this unparalleled access for a community our size is critical to our economy,” said Brian Sprenger, Airport Director.
