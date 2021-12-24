Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow for elevations above 6500 feet. Additional snow accumulations up to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of snow expected tonight through Friday evening with greatest amounts near the Idaho and Wyoming borders. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&