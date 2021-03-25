BOZEMAN, Mont. - New airline services from Delta, Southwest and United were announced for the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, giving the airport nonstop service to 29 destinations this summer, it’s most ever.
Delta Air Lines will introduce New York-JFK service launching three times a week May 7, increasing to daily starting May 28 through September 6, Daily service from Los Angeles (LAX) starting May 5 through September 6 and to Seattle (SEA) from May 28 through September 6.
In addition, Saturday service to Detroit (DTW) from May 29 through September 4.
These additions complement Delta's existing nonstop service from Atlanta (ATL), Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) and Salt Lake City (SLC).
Delta Airlines also announced expanded routes to include Glacier Park and Missoula.
Southwest Airlines will introduce Saturday/Sunday service to Dallas – Love Field (DAL), Chicago – Midway (MDW) and Phoenix (PHX) from June 6 through August 15 according to the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
These additions complement Southwest’s new daily service beginning on May 27 from Denver (DEN) and Las Vegas (LAS).
United Airlines will introduce daily service from Washington D.C. – Dulles (IAD) from July 1 through September 6.
These additions complement United’s service from Denver (DEN), San Francisco (SFO), Los Angeles (LAX), Houston (IAH) and Newark (EWR).