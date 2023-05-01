BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport parking lot renovations are continuing after pausing for winter weather.
Airport director Brian Sprenger said a new separate one-hour lot will be finished in the coming months, making extended pick-ups and drop-offs easier at the airport. An additional 1,600 parking stalls are also being installed.
The quick curb pick-up and drop-off has also been expanded to accommodate more drivers. It used to only fit up to eight cars, and now it can fit a lot more, Sprenger said.
For those more concerned with amenities inside the airport, Bozeman Market is expected to finish construction in sometime later this summer. It will sit between gates B-2 and B-3, and will offer some retail and to-go food for travelers in a hurry, he said.
The airport is also preparing for summer tourist season. They are making sure TSA and parking are adequately set up and staffed for the higher influx of travelers, and the airlines at the airport are also making their own preparations, Sprenger said.
