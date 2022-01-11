BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport saw a record-breaking number of passengers fly in and out of the airport in 2021.
A release from BZN said in 2021 they saw a total of 1,940,191 passengers, an 118% increase in passengers compared to 2020 and a 23% increase compared to 2019, the previous record-breaking year.
Additionally, 40% of people going to or from Montana went through BZN.
On a national scale, BZN said the Transportation Security Administration said there was a 31% decrease in airplane travel throughout 440 U.S. airports in 2021 in contrast to 2019.
“BZN has been fortunate to see a very robust recovery in passenger traffic with record setting passenger levels since April 2021. It is estimated the increase in passengers in 2021 generated nearly $200 million in additional economic activity for Southwest Montana compared to 2019.” airport director Brian Sprenger said.
The following is the total amount of BZN passengers by airline company in 2021:
- Delta Air Lines – 519,913
- United Airlines – 496,313
- American Airlines – 305,315
- Alaska Airlines – 228,867
- Southwest Airlines – 216,826
- Allegiant Air – 88,894
- JetBlue – 32,087
- Frontier Airlines – 22,157
- Sun Country – 12,912
- Avelo – 12,320
- Chartered Airline Flights – 4,587
