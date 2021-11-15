Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. The strongest winds are expected on the west side of Highway 93 from Lolo through Darby, especially near the openings of east-west aligned drainages coming out of the Bitterroot Mountains. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&