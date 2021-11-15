BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Rock Youth Center has gradually seen more and more students coming for their breakfast, lunch and tutoring services across from Bozeman High School.
The Rock's Assistant Director Sarah Morr said they strive to be a safe third space away from school and home for kids to grab a bite to eat or just hang out in before, after or in between classes.
The current facility, right across the street from Bozeman High School, is where they engage with students over coffee and lunch from the café and said this semester they have more than 30 regular volunteers helping more than 200 students on a daily basis.
The Rock has set up a Go Fund Me looking to have the community support them with their operating expenses for the spring 2022 semester.
Morr said their costs remain controlled and consistently low thanks to their volunteer team, but there are still operating costs needed to run the organization.
The Rock looks to continue to provide students with affordable coffee and lunch options through the support of the community as they have been able to keep the cost of lunch low enough that it encourages students to come and engage with one another and the volunteers on a daily basis.
Ways to help and more information on The Rock Youth Center can be found here.