BOZEMAN, Mont. - John Padilla created the movie "The Mountain in My Mind" in honor of his brother Jack who took his life back in 2019 at the age of 15.
Jack was very empathetic, John says he was always the first person to greet the new kid at school and be their friend. John and Jack loved to hit the mountain together, even though John skis and Jack was a snowboarder.
"Jack was, and still is my best friend. He's the reason I get out of bed in the morning and the reason I try to make the world a better place. He was my ski buddy too," said John.
Jack suffered from depression and ADHD. He was also being bullied, and one day it all just became too much. One thing John said is that mental health is not talked about in the ski world nearly as much as it should be. He noticed many people in the community taking their life due to mental health issues, so he decided to make this film. John has a love for skiing and videography so figured this was how he could make a difference. He graduated from Montana State and took off traveling over 36,000 miles across all the western states and even Canada reaching out to brands and people. So many people reached out and helped him with gear and money.
He talked to prominent people in the community about issues like depression, suicide, body dysmorphia, substance abuse and more. The goal of the film is to show that if these people can be vulnerable and talk about it, then anyone can. He wants people to drop the ego and break the stigma. Then we spoke about making the film:
"It was overwhelming joy most of the time. It was a grind. I had to put my head down and work for nine months. It was really cool to see the outpouring of support from ski resorts, athletes and brands that said 'here's some money, run with it,'" said John.
He didn't have much experience, but they trusted him. Now, his film is premiering in twelve different cities in front of hundreds of people.
That journey starts tonight at 7PM at the Emerson in Bozeman. There will be drinks, giveaways and speeches and 100% of the proceeds go to suicide prevention. That includes the organization John created in honor of Jack called JackStrong17, which a teen-suicide prevention non-profit. It gives young people a platform to talk and create change. He started it three weeks after Jack passed.
I also asked John how he thinks Jack would feel about the movie.
"I think he would be super stoked. He probably would wish he was in the movie too, and if he was still here he would be. But I think he'd be proud."
