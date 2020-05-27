BOZEMAN, Mont. - A symbol of summer in the Gallatin Valley, Bozeman's beloved Music on Main, has been partially canceled for the 2020 season.
The Downtown Bozeman Association announced that they were cancelling five weeks of the event, held every Thursday evening on Main Street, through June and July.
A post on Downtown Bozeman's website says that organizers came to the decision because they don't know when phase three of Montana's coronavirus pandemic reopening plan - which would allow gatherings of more than 50 people - would begin. They also added that they needed enough time to plan for the events, which regularly draw thousands to downtown Bozeman.
The August dates for Music on Main are currently listed as "TBA" online.