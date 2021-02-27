BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Rock Youth Center has gradually seen more and more students coming to their location across from Bozeman High School but are are worried students are not asking for help during this crazy school year.
The Rock is a nonprofit looking to be that safe third space from home and school said Executive Director Karen Mitchell.
“When we were back with those shorter days and weeks we were only getting about 10 to 20 kids here," Mitchell said. "Now we are seeing anywhere from 80 to 125 kids a day so it’s a huge boost for our staff here cause we’re all about the kids."
Bozeman High School Senior Adrianna Eller said this school year has been crazy, but The Rock Youth Center gave herself as well as some fellow classmates a place to go.
“The Rock has really gave me a place and I know it gives a lot of students a place to just be inclusive and get to know each other, students who wouldn’t otherwise get to meet so that’s been really, really great." Eller said.
Charlotte Kutsch is a Bozeman High School parent of four who said The Rock has had a huge impact on her kids but also herself.
“It’s just a place where my son can wait for me or he can hangout and I don’t have a second thought about you know who he might be running into,” Kutsch said.
Mitchell said that right now the problem isn’t being overwhelmed with kids, the problem is seeing if there are more kids in need.
"The numbers of our tutoring programs have increased, but it’s still not to the level we’d like to see because there’s more kids behind, but they don’t like to admit it," Mitchell said.
The Rock Youth Center has been helping Bozeman students since 2006 and has grown to three full time workers with 25 volunteers.
Many of those volunteers are students, board members or parents in the area including Eller that decided to help out to give back to the place that gave her so much.
“It’s been a good opportunity to get to know myself and how I want to interact with my community and how I’m going to move forward after high school," Eller said.
The Rock was donated a retired city bus that they will convert into a mobile coffee shop and look to bring it to students over at the new Gallatin High School, and in the future be able to bus students over to The Rock over at Bozeman High so they can have that safe third space as well.
Ways to help and more information on The Rock Youth Center can be found here.