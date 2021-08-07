BOZEMAN, Mont. – The 44th annual Sweet Pea Festival is back after the hard pandemic summer of 2020 looking to raise as much money as possible to support local artists and musicians.
Sweet Pea Festival Executive Director Kris Olenicki said they have a record number of local artists and musicians eager to get out for the first big community event after not being able to raise much money last year during the COVID-19 pandemic summer.
“Supporting the arts and crafts vendors, the musicians, I mean everybody’s just dying to get back out on the road and do shows and everything, I mean our arts and crafts vendors we had so many applicants this year we had to pair it down to 100 which is all we can have," Olenicki said.
The surprise wasn’t how many artists and musicians wanted to sign up, but the lack of volunteers and they are asking anyone to help out all the way up to the last minute.
“We’ve had food vendors for both the bite and the festival have to drop out cause they didn’t have enough people so we’re still looking for some volunteers especially in children’s activities which is just Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 3 p.m. so lots of fun things that you can do there and you can get a free wristband for three hours of work," Olenicki said.
The cost of a day pass is $25 and you can no longer buy tickets at entry points, only at the main ticket box office at the Bozeman Public Library and right now they can't guarantee you a wristband unless you purchased them in advance.
With the record number of musicians and artists at the festival but the lack of volunteers, Olenicki anticipates closing some of the entry gates because they won't be able to staff them and hope to limit the amount of people who enter Lindley Park to 10,000 people.
Olenicki said they also need some volunteers on Sunday to help take down everything after the festival and will take anyone.
The Sweet Pea Festival has used every space possible in Lindley Park to aid in social distancing and plan on having five live bands on the main stage Saturday and tree more acts Sunday.
They have dance, swing dance, line dance, ballet, opera and even tai chi along with all of the local artists.
Food vendors are lined down the main walkway in Lindley Park including the Chord Rustlers, a four-part A capella group based out of Bozeman, who have been a staple at the festival for years with their "Tater Pig."
All proceeds from the "Tater Pigs" go to help the Chord Rustlers support vocal music education in the Bozeman area.
A Main Street closure will take place for the Sweet Pea Festival Parade and Children's Run from 11th Avenue to Church Avenue from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
You can go to Millers Jewelry in downtown Bozeman to see all of the Sweet Pea Festival posters from 1988 to 2021.
Cec Johnson and Jennifer Hornik Johnson are the current owners who have continued collecting Sweet Pea Festival Posters since the beginning of their business in 1988 and are looking for the earlier posters from 1977-1983 as well as the 1985 poster.
The best thing about the Sweet Pea Festival is anything they have left over from donations they give all away, but last year there was not much left over even after COVID-19 grants. Olenicki said after grants and the virtual festivities they had just under $200 left to help out one organization.
If you would like to come help out, Olenicki said you must go to the main box office at the Bozeman Public Library where they can figure out what volunteer positions they are in need of.
Community members interested in volunteering at the event can click here.
Wristbands are available for purchase on the Sweet Pea Festival website and children ages 12 and under are free this year.
You can find all of the information on the Sweet Pea Festival here as well as a full schedule of events packet here.