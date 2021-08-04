BOZEMAN, Mont. – Sweet Pea Festival pre-activities have started in downtown Bozeman bringing back the annual summer music and art festivities.
Linda Stricker has been sharing the annual tradition of "Chalk on the Walk" with her family since the Sweet Pea Festival started, first with her own daughters and now helping her grandkids Sam and Charlie Parker create some chalk art.
"We've done the Sweet Pea every year from the time my girls were little and then as they grow up, get married had families and they bring the grandkids back, these kids have been doing the parade from the time they were in strollers," Stricker said.
Sam Parker said as much as he loves being an artist for Chalk on the Walk, he was looking forward to Bite of Bozeman on Aug. 4 to go get some ice cream.
“I like going to different ice cream places and seeing which huckleberry ice cream is the best,” Parker said.
The Sweet Pea Festival schedule of events include:
- Bite of Bozeman on Aug. 3 from 5:30-9:00 p.m.
- Music on Main on Aug. 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Festival Gates Open on Aug. 5 at 3:30 p.m.
- Sweet Pea Run on Aug. 6
- 10K at 7:15 a.m. and 5K at 7:25 a.m.
- Children's Run at 9:40 a.m.
- Sweet Pea Parade on Aug. 6 at 10:15 a.m.
The festival wristbands are $25 for adults and here is a list of what is new according to the Sweet Pea Festival website:
- NEW MAIN BOX OFFICE in front of the Library during the festival. (Wristbands will NOT be sold and cannot be picked up at the actual gates.)
- Kids 12 & Under are FREE (no wristband needed)
- Purchase wristbands ahead of time online or at one of our outlets, and speed through the entry gates! Fast and contactless!
- Health & Safety of our Festival-Goers is top of mind – so we are limiting capacity a bit so buy ahead to ensure entry.
- Wristbands will be available at most of our usual outlets starting July 2.
You can find all of the information on the Sweet Pea Festival here as well as a full schedule of events packet here.