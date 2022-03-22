BOZEMAN, Mont. - For the first time ever, the Warming Center will keep its doors open through the entire year.
Over the past 15 years, the Warming Center in Bozeman has been run by the Human Resources Development Council and typically operates its shelter services from Nov. 1 to March 31.
Although, due to Bozeman's current housing crisis, HRDC has seen a 50% increase in people seeking their resources which has caused the Warming Center to extend their services.
This month, the Warming Center recorded its highest monthly average of people sleeping overnight.
On Tuesday, the Bozeman city commissioners unanimously passed a motion of $241,920 in funding to keep the Warming Center open past the end of the month.
The funding amounts to $50,000 from the county, $75,000 from COVID-19 CARES Act funding, and the rest of its money is from the city’s workforce housing fund.
The center will continue to offer both day and night services while operating year-round, Warming Center, HRDC Housing Director Brian Guyer said.
HRDC's warming center in Livingston will remain a seasonal shelter.
More information about the Warming Center can be found here.
