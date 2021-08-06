UPDATE: AUG. 6 AT 5:50 P.M.
According to an update from the BPD, the person has been contacted safely and will be taken for an evaluation and to receive necessary assistance.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
BOZEMAN, Mont. - People are asked to avoid the area of N. 15th Avenue and Patrick Street as Bozeman Police are attempting to contact a suicidal person with a weapon.
BPD reports, a Crisis Co-responder (a trained mental health professional) is on scene and officers are utilizing an unmanned aerial system to approach the person.
Officers are trying to obtain more information and keep everyone safe.
