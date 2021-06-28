rental sign
Ed Uthman / CC BY-SA 3.0

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Police Department is warning the public of an increase in rental housing scams in the area.

They say people are offering to rent a home sight-unseen, or paying a security deposit and month of rent prior to arriving in town for a house listed on a typical rental website. However, when the person arrives, it appears the house was not for rent.

Officers advise you to do your homework and follow-up if you are looking to rent a home in the area.

