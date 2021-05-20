BOZEMAN, Mont. - The next fire chief for the Hyalite Rural Fire District has been announced.

According to the Hyalite Rural Fire District, their trustees announced the selection of Brian Nickolay as the next Fire Chief.

From Hyalite Fire Department’s announcement:

“Brian has served the district for well over a decade most recently serving as Assistant Chief and then as interim Chief in the wake of Jason Revisky's retirement. A search committee composed of two trustees, the district administrator, and two volunteer firefighters reviewed applications from around the country and were unanimous in their conclusion that Brian was best suited to lead the department. I hope all district residents will join me in welcoming Brian to his new position.

Sincerely, Pete Geddes, Board Chair”