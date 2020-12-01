BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bridger Bowl has delayed opening due to warm weather and lack of solid coverage on the slopes.
Bridger Bowl was projected to open last Friday, but without proper coverage on the mountains, officials said they could not make it happen.
Erin O'Connor Bridger Bowl Marketing and Communication director, said, "Sometimes due to weather we open earlier and sometimes mother nature does not abide by what we want and so we end up having to open later."
Management will reassess at the beginning of next week to determine when Bridger Bowl will open again.