Bridger Bowl now open snow berm-to-snow berm with 3,500 reservations a day

BOZEMAN, Mont.- Despite a low snowpack and new COVID-19 limitations up on the mountain, Bridger Bowl has increased their ski area acreage and reservations thanks to snowmaking efforts
After opening at only 5% of skiable terrain or 100 acres of the 2,000-acre ski area due to lack of snowfall, Bridger Bowl Marketing Director Erin O’Connor said they are open wall-to-wall.
“When we opened up originally, I think it was 750 reservations and now we’re up to 3,500 so substantially more,” O’Connor said.
Snowmaking crews spent more than 900 hours making snow at the base and beginner lifts in order to get everything more open and going.
“People are doing alright you know we’ve got our typical guy who doesn’t want to wear his mask, but you know most people are being pretty good,” Bridger Bowl Lift Operator Drew Daniels said about the “new normal” of their COVID-19 safety precautions when getting on and off of ski lifts.
Daniels said he feels like he hasn’t scanned many tickets this year which is partly because of their new reservation system to space people out up on the mountain which some skiers are comfortable with.
“The reservation system is pretty sick, once they got the kinks figured out it’s like the Yellowstone Club, it’s like empty every day,” Bram Branch said about the lack of skiers on the mountain.
Another skier, Lucy Wagner, said the atmosphere on the mountain is getting more natural day-by-day.
“It’s great that everyone can be up here, when the resort was closed, and everyone was touring not everyone could be up here so yeah it feels like everything is pretty close to normal,” Wagner explained.
O’Connor said they will continue to do reservations through their projected closing date on April 4 pending any changes from mother nature.
Ski lessons are done in either group lessons with other mountain-goers (three per group) or private lessons (5 per group) but the mountain is still stressing the motto, “arrive together, ride together.”
Bridger Bowl has started their Giant Slalom Race Series with limited capacity at 25 people in the mornings and 25 in the afternoon because of Gallatin County COVID-19 gathering limits.
The "Skin-to-Win Randonnee Rally" will be held on Jan. 31.
More information on Bridger Bowl ski area can be found here.