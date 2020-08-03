Bridger Bowl offers new payment plan and card system for those unsure about upcoming winter season

BOZEMAN- Bridger Bowl season passes are on sale online now with monthly payment plans available as part of Bridger Bowl’s COVID-19 commitment.
As a courtesy to skiers and snowboarders who may have been financially affected or still are not sure about what business will look like up on the mountain this upcoming winter, season passes and payment plans can be cancelled and refunded at any time for any reasons up until Nov. 20, 2020, with a $20 fee.
Bridger Bowl General Manager Bob Petitt said this is all being done as they continue to evaluate what the upcoming winter may look like
“We’ll know better when in early part of November really how were going to have to operate, what rules were going to have to operate under or restrictions, we already know there’s certain things that we’re going to have in place no matter what,” Petitt said. “We’re going to have masks on our employees that are in public spacing spots, we’re going to space out the lift lines as much as we can, we’re going to work on what we can do inside the building, that’s probably my biggest concern is how to deal with inside the buildings.”
Petitt said he’s not too worried about spacing on the 2,000 acres of Bridger Bowl’s ski area, but he does realize that once people are down at the base area looking to get back on a lift, they will need a plan on how exactly to keep social distancing.
One way they look to make it easier to abide by social distancing guidelines is with their new Bridger Bowl radio frequency identification technology cards.
Employees will now be able to use hand scanners to scan cards instead of gates to avoid the close contact ways of punching tickets on the lifts.
Bridger Bowl’s COVID-19 commitment also makes sure there will be no price increase on season passes or day tickets for this upcoming winter.
Petitt said they fully intend on opening up for season pass holders and day ticket skiers this winter but did want to stress that this season probably won’t look the same as last year.
“It’s not going to be the same, there are things that are going to be different and maybe programs or amenities that we’ve had in the past that might be put away for a year,” Petitt said. “Hopefully it’s a one-year deal and we don’t have to go back and readdress doing similar things in the following year or maybe we get to December and for some miraculous reason we can open up full bore we will do it.”
More information on Bridger Bowl’s COVID-19 commitment and season passes can be found here.