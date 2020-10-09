Bridger Bowl to open this winter with reservation system, new card system

BOZEMAN- Bridger Bowl’s most up-to-date winter operational plan includes opening with a reservation system in place for all ticket and season pass holders who will receive their new radio frequency identification cards.
The winter operation plan still has a target opening date of Dec. 4, 2020 but could be earlier or later depending on the accumulation of snow up on the mountain.
Bridger Bowl will also require face coverings to be worn in all lift lines, while loading and unloading, and while in any of the public spaces where six feet physical distancing cannot be maintained.
A payment plan on purchasing a season pass can be purchased at a discounted rate until Oct. 15, and payment plans can be canceled and refunded at any time for any reasons with a $20 fee until Nov. 20.
All seasonal locker holders will not be available for this season.
Bridger Bowl will be limiting lesson sizes, ages and exposure to be able to operate safely. A full snow sports plan is still to come.
There will be a reduced capacity in all mountain lodges with more options for grab-and-go foods.
Restroom facilities will be open in all buildings, cleaned and sanitized on enhanced schedules.
Rental operations will be consolidated into the Saddle Peak Lodge location where reservations will be required.
Guests will be required to show proof of reservation to enter the parking lots for the day.
Lift lines will be spread out to create more distance and they will encourage that if you arrive together, ride together.
In the worst-case scenario of ski area closure due to COVID or other pandemic related issues, Bridger Bowl will honor their season pass holder’s commitment by having a credit policy for the 2021-2022 season.
