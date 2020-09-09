BOZEMAN- Bridger Canyon Road will be open for residents only Thursday, September 10 at 10:00 am.
The closure still remains in place for the public, including bikers and runners, from Boylan Road to Brackett Creek the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says.
Residents are asked to stay off the roads from 7:00 am to 10:00 am and from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm to allow fire crews to safely travel the road.
To be allowed in, residents will need to bring proof of residence.
Once in, residents are asked to go directly to their homes.
“This is not a time to visit your neighbors or have friends, extended family, or construction crews come to your residences. It is still an active fire zone and fire teams are still working,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “The objective is to keep the road clear for firefighting efforts. Any extra traffic only hinders the progress. Residents need to stay out of their way.”
Residents in the active fire zone can expect to see smoke and flames and are told to not call 9-1-1. They can notify fire personnel in the area if they are around, but they are aware of the situation the sheriff’s office says.
In areas where homes have been destroyed and may have ignited propane tanks venting, people are being told to not approach and put them out.
Residents are also advised not to stay in that area, and to collect what they need and leave.
Avoid spending time in any area that has been burned, even on your own property.
Many hazards exist including burnt trees that are highly unstable and dangerous.
“We really value our relationship with our citizens. We greatly appreciate your support and cooperation. We know how important it is for you to get home to your residences. Help us help you get into and stay in your residences by following these rules,” the sheriff’s office wrote.
