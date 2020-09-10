BOZEMAN, Mont. - 28 permanent residences were lost in the Bridger Foothills Fire over the weekend. Nearly a week on from the tragedy, and two families are opening up about their experiences losing their homes.
Jason Mendelsohn wasn't at the house when he saw flames on the western side of the Bridger Range.
"We had walked outside and suddenly the wind had shifted and it was heading towards our house."
He thought he had enough time to get home with his family.
"When we showed up to our house there was fire on all four sides."
Mendelsohn, his wife, and two of his three children watched in horror as the fire closed in on the house.
"I was watching my cameras on my home and all of a sudden my smoke detectors were going off on every floor," Mendelsohn recalls. "And slowly but surely, my cameras were going offline. So I could tell the flames were taking over all areas of the home."
Blaise Lapinski was thousands of miles away when he heard the news about a fire burning just steps away from the fields and forests he spent his childhood exploring.
The family home - which has been in the family since the late 70s and hosted five generations of his Lapinskis - was gone.
"Friday, I was watching everything I could see on it," recalls Lapinski, "and it was just like, 'Oh, my god.'"
He and his wife moved to Dallas a few years ago, but his son, daughter-in-law, and their children lived in the Bridger Canyon house. Lapinski says he came home often to see the grandchildren and enjoy the time in the area of Montana that both he and his wife grew up in.
Lapinski's son and his family were able to get out safely. When they saw the smoke coming up over the ridge, Lapinski says his son know what was coming, and he and his wife began packing up what they could in preparation.
Even if he wasn't a Gallatin Valley resident anymore, Bozeman was still home for Lapinski. And since the Bridger Foothills Fire wiped out the family home, that's only proved more true with an outpouring of support from old friends who saw his posts on a Facebook page dedicated to supporting those affected by the fire.
"People say, 'What can I do to help?' Well, listen," Lapinski says. "Because sometimes - we both know that you can't fix it, so the simplest little thing you can do is listen to what people have to say and express their grief."
But he struggles with feeling guilty that he's so sad about the loss when others have had it much worse.
Mendelsohn recalled the fear he felt as he and his family arrived home, just minutes too late to do anything about the approaching flames.
"When you're watching your own house burn and you can't do anything about it? It's honestly very scary," Mendelsohn says. "And that's how it was, it was a feeling of hopelessness."
But there have been little sparks of hope through it all.
"Family and friends and support... you can't say enough about it," says Lapinski. "It's just unbelievable."
Mendelsohn has walked away with a lot to think about: "I think the biggest lesson for people is that if someone told you you have to leave your house in five minutes what would you take. And that's something I hadn't really thought about at a high level - until we were faced with it."
If you'd like to help families displaced by the Bridger Foothills Fire like the Lapinskis and Mendelsohns, you can donate at the links here.
As of Thursday evening, the Bridger Foothills Fire is now at 8,224 acres with 68% containment. All of Bridger Canyon Road is now open for residents only.