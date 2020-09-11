BOZEMAN- An initial investigation of the Bridger Foothills Fire has determined that the likely cause of the fire appears to be a hold-over lightning strike officials say.
Sheriff Brian Gootkin said during an update on Friday, September 11, that sheriff’s office detectives worked closely with the Forest Service Investigative Team to determine the cause.
“The information that I’m receiving from the team is that there is a very high likelihood that it was lightning, it was not man-made,” Gootkin said. “I’m here to tell you that the things that we hear out there, the rumors of that it was some hikers that were burning toilet paper, to it was a transient camp that was up there to Antifa, I am here to say no, no and absolutely not.”
Investigators will continue to follow up on any additional leads received before releasing a final cause determination according to an update from the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
Bridger Foothills Fire Preliminarily Determined to be Lightning Caused Bozeman, MT – The US Forest Service, with...Posted by Custer Gallatin National Forest on Friday, September 11, 2020