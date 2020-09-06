Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 6000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 4 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...MADISON, JEFFERSON, BROADWATER AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...FROM NOON MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...WET SNOW AND UNSEASONABLY COLD CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THOSE TRAVELING, RECREATING OR WORKING OUTDOORS AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS IN THE MOUNTAINS. MINOR ACCUMULATION OF SLUSH ON SOME HIGHER ELEVATION PASSES COULD MAKE ROAD SURFACES SLIPPERY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&